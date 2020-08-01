Decentralized Exchange Volumes Rose 174% in July, Topping $4.3B and Setting Second Straight Record

July trading volume on decentralized exchanges set its second consecutive record high, rising 174% from June, according to data from Dune Analytics.

Aggregate trading volume on decentralized exchanges reached $4,32 billion in July, up from $1.52 billion in June.

41% of Julyâs volume came from Uniswap, on which traders speculate on assets ranging from âa better Bitcoinâ to a coin named after fried chicken.

CoinDesk previously reported trading volume topped Juneâs record part way through July.

âDecentralized finance has exploded over the past couple months.Â Weâve seen the largest use cases as trading, and borrowing and lending,â said Kyle Davies, co-founder of Three Arrows Capital. âI expect this trend to continue.â

