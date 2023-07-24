Decent Global Bond Issuances to Aid Moody's (MCO) Q2 Earnings

Moody's MCO is slated to report second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 25, before the opening bell. The company’s Corporate Finance line, the largest revenue contributor at the Moody's Investors Service (“MIS”) division, is likely to have witnessed decent revenue performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The issuance activity started on a disappointing note close on the heels of the regional banking crisis in mid-March but picked up momentum as the quarter progressed. All three sub-categories within non-financial corporate bonds (investment grade, high yield and leveraged loans) witnessed gains on a year-over-year basis. Likewise, financial institution issuance volume improved.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the Corporate Finance line of $339.5 million indicates a 5.4% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. The consensus estimate for revenues for the Financial Institutions business line of $134.7 million implies 5.2% growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Public, Project and Infrastructure Finance business of $126.7 million suggests a 3.9% increase.



On the other hand, quarterly issuance volumes for residential mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and collateral debt obligations were notably down. Thus, Structured Finance revenues are likely to have been adversely impacted. The consensus estimate for the same stands at $106.5 million, suggesting a 13.4% decrease.



Thus, The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MIS division revenues of $767.5 million implies 2.5% growth.

Other Factors

Moody's Analytics (“MA”) Division: With demand for analytics rising, revenues from all units at the MA division are expected to have increased in the second quarter. The company’s efforts to strengthen the division’s profitability through inorganic growth strategies are anticipated to have offered some support. Thus, the division’s overall revenues are expected to have risen in the to-be-reported quarter.



The consensus estimate for the MA division’s revenues is pegged at $744.6 million, indicating a 10.1% increase from the prior-year quarter.



Expenses: Given Moody’s inorganic growth efforts, charges related to strategic acquisitions and restructuring costs are expected to have increased in the to-be-reported quarter. Further, inflation is likely to have led to expense growth. Hence, overall expenses might have been elevated.

Earnings Whispers

Our quantitative model indicates an earnings beat for Moody’s for the second quarter. This is because it has the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Moody’s is +2.24%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Moody's Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Moody's Corporation price-eps-surprise | Moody's Corporation Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.23, which has moved 1.8% upward over the past seven days. The figure indicates a marginal rise from the year-ago reported number.



The consensus estimate for sales of $1.46 billion suggests 5.9% year-over-year growth.

