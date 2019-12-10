By Brett Owens

IaEURtmm going to hand you a dead-simple strategy that perfectly lines you up for dividends growing 150%aEUR"or moreaEUR"plus safe current yields of 6.5% and higher.

The kicker? This quick 3-step plan positions you for fast 70% upside, tooaEUR"especially when stocks dive.

And if stocks soar? YouaEURtmll very likely outrun the market, too!

What IaEURtmm going to show you really is the closest thing to a aEURoeheads you win, tails you winaEUR scenario IaEURtmve ever seen in investing.

More on this easy move (and how it drove a huge 70% gain for folks who pulled this same aEURoetrickaEUR exactly one year ago) shortly.

aEURoeHistory DoesnaEURtmt Repeat, But It Does RhymeaEUR

First, if youaEURtmre like me, youaEURtmre getting a sense of dA(c)jA vu these days: the sinking feeling that December 2019 could be a replay of December 2018.

Think back 12 months: stocks were in a death spiral till Christmas, when they finally found their footing:

December 2018: Stocks Cough Up a Lump of Coal



We all know whataEURtms happened since: the S&P 500 rebounded hard, soaring 23%.

HereaEURtms where our dA(c)jA vu comes full circle, because while history doesnaEURtmt repeat itself, it does often rhyme. And as I wrote on November 19, I see plenty of good signs for stocks in 2020, just as I did in December 2019.

Two reasons why IaEURtmm optimistic:

The presidential election: according to the Stock TraderaEURtms Almanac, since 1952, the market has risen 10.1%, on average, during election years when the incumbent is running for a second term. And stocks have only tumbled four times in election years dating back to 1928! The Fed: LPL Financial looked at three previous occasions when the Fed cut rates three times in a row and pausedaEUR"the same scenario we have nowaEUR"and found that a year after the final cut, stocks were up 20%, on average.

I know you can see where IaEURtmm going here, because if these two powerful signals are right again, any December pullback would be a terrific buying opportunityaEUR"just like December 2018 was.

So what should we be buying?

If youaEURtmve read my Contrarian Outlook articles, what I say next wonaEURtmt surprise you: stocks with dividends that arenaEURtmt only growing but accelerating. To see how this pays off, letaEURtms go back to the best proving ground we have: last DecemberaEURtms wipeout.

This December 2018 Buy Call Soared 70%

At the dark depths of the 2018 troughaEUR"on December 21, to be exactaEUR"I rolled out two dividend-growth picks for members of my Hidden Yields service.

This was unprecedented: I usually stick with my single best pick every month. But the selloff had served up such a big opportunity that I couldnaEURtmt help myselfaEUR"especially when there were two fantastic dividend growers begging for our cash!

The first: NRC Health (NRC) a healthcare-information provider that charges hundreds of thousands in recurring aEURoerecession-proofaEUR subscription fees to its cash-rich healthcare providers!

Best of all, this nimble midcap stockaEUR"trading at an absurdly low 16-times earnings when I recommended itaEUR"hands most of its profits to shareholders, having nearly tripled its quarterly payout in the preceding five years. Management was so flush, it even pumped out big special dividends on the regular!

Quarterlies, Specials and RaisesaEUR"Oh My!



Twelve months on, we got more than we could have imagined from NRC: 67% in gains and dividendsaEUR"more than double the S&P 500aEURtms return.

Dividend Growth Powers NRC



And then there was our second winning call from last December aEUR

