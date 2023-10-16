December Is the New Lead Month in Hogs

October futures went off the board at $81.92 on Friday. The CME Lean Hog Index, 2-days lagged, was up by 2 cents to $82.42 for 10/11. December futures took over as the lead month at a $12.45 discount to Oct (leaving chart gaps on the continuation charts), and a $4.85 discount to Feb futures. Dec closed 60c in the red on Friday an $4.07 weaker for the week’s move. The National Average Base Hog price from Friday afternoon was $72.07, down by $1.54.

Weekly Commitment of Traders data showed managed money was closing shorts in hogs during the week that ended 10/10. That expanded their net long by 2.2k contracts to 15,970.

USDA’s Export Sales report had 21k MT of pork bookings for the week that ended 10/5. That was a 9-wk low. Export shipments were 28k MT for a yearly total of 1.208 MMT.

Pork cutout futures finished Friday with 55 to 57 cent losses, and October went off the board at $92.80. The Friday afternoon National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was shown at $90.50, $1.64 weaker. USDA had pork production 2.2% higher for the week with 545m lbs. Hog slaughter through Saturday was estimated at 2.609m head, up by 1.8% for the week. The YTD totals were 99.288m head for slaughter and 21.140b lbs for production, up 1.4% and 0.2% respectively.

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $69.500, down $0.600,

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $74.350, down $0.675

Dec 23 Pork Cutout closed at $79.400, down $0.225,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

