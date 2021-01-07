December Figures Keep Both Sides of the Nio Case Intact

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Nio (NYSE:NIO) remains in the eye of the beholder. To bulls, NIO stock offers one of the best growth stories in the market. To bears, NIO is another example of a bubble in electric vehicle stocks, and perhaps the market as a whole.

Source: Carrie Fereday / Shutterstock.com

With sales figures for December released recently, it’s likely neither side is going to budge. Strong vehicle deliveries impressed the market, sending NIO stock up nearly 10%. Nio rivals Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) posted solid figures of their own, leading to a sector-wide rally.

But with that rally, NIO is threatening new highs. After NIO stock rose more than 1,100% in 2020, Nio now has a market capitalization around $65 billion, with profitability still years in the future. Skeptics still would argue that even the strong December and fourth quarter numbers are priced in — and then some.

As I wrote a few weeks back, with NIO stock at a similar level to Monday’s close, those skeptics have been wrong for some time. That may be the case in 2021 as well. Still, there is a case that even the good news from Monday is priced into a valuation that looks increasingly questionable.

More Than Double

At the least, Nio has done its part. I’ve noted this before, but it bears repeating: Nio faced a very real risk of bankruptcy less than a year ago. The company even missed payroll in February, during the peak of the novel coronavirus pandemic in China.

In response, Nio issued $100 million in convertible debt with an exercise price of barely $3 per share. Neither move, pandemic or no pandemic, signaled a company in a healthy financial position.

But the company righted its ship. A transformative deal with a Chinese province fixed any lingering balance sheet issues. Subsequent equity offerings gave the company plenty of capital for growth. This is a different, and improved, Nio.

And December sales figures show that improvement. For the month, deliveries increased 121% year-over-year, clearing the 7,000 mark. For the quarter, the figure grew 111%; in 2020 as a whole, deliveries rose 113%.

It’s not just the broad delivery figures that sparked optimism. Nio’s 5-seater coupe, the EC6, became the company’s best-selling vehicle in December. That’s good news for a model targeting a broader market than the high-end ES6 and ES8 sport-utility vehicles.

Nio also made quick and real progress on its so-called battery-as-a-service (BaaS) offering. More than 40% of December customers chose the BaaS option, in which Nio cedes upfront revenue in exchange for committed, recurring, revenue from a battery subscription.

Between the balance sheet and the sales growth, Nio certainly looks like it’s on the right track.

What’s Priced Into NIO Stock?

Even skeptics have to admit that this is a company in far better position than it was just a year and a half ago. But NIO stock also dipped below $2 in October 2019. It closed Monday above $53.

This still is a company facing significant competition, from state-owned rivals, Li, Xpeng, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and American companies in the country. Nio still doesn’t manufacture its own vehicles, which limits per-unit profitability.

And, as TSLA bears long have argued, automotive manufacturing isn’t all that attractive of a business. It’s capital-intensive, even if Nio’s manufacturing partner (JAC Motors) is supplying that capital. Profit margins are thin: Nio’s gross margin in the third quarter was just 12.9%, and that figure was considered to be a positive surprise.

Yet Nio now is valued by the market at $65 billion. That’s an enormous figure, one that assumes substantial success and, seemingly, relatively modest returns going forward.

Certainly, the market cap alone doesn’t make NIO stock a short by any means. But it’s reasonable to believe both that Nio as a company has had a heckuva year — and that Nio as a stock has run too far.

Different Types of Investors

For now, it may simply come down to an investor’s personal preference. Some investors aren’t going to own an unprofitable business valued at $65 billion regardless of other factors. Others will focus more on potential than valuation, and Nio certainly has plenty of potential.

Fundamentally, there are interesting ways to sum up both arguments. On one hand, Nio, incredibly, has a market capitalization greater than General Motors (NYSE:GM), and nearly double that of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Given how many risks still face NIO, and the still-vibrant profitability of both Ford and GM, those relative valuations seem surprising, if not ludicrous.

On the other hand, Nio’s market cap is about one-tenth that of Tesla. That seems potentially light. Tesla does have a presence in China, certainly, but a local brand would seem to have an edge. The Chinese population is greater than that of the U.S. and Europe combined. Nio shouldn’t necessarily be equal to Tesla in valuation, but that gap to some would seem far too wide.

Of course, it may be that TSLA is overvalued, with investors chasing the likes of NIO and XPEV to find the “next Tesla.” It’s impossible to answer the argument definitively right now – but at the moment both sides likely are digging in.

On the date of publication, Vince Martin did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post December Figures Keep Both Sides of the Nio Case Intact appeared first on InvestorPlace.

