December 2020 Stock Market Outlook

In a year that’s been completely upended by the Covid-19 pandemic, it should come as no surprise that the coronavirus crisis will remain the main focus for investors in the final month of 2020. Depending on what happens over the next three weeks, the so-called “Santa Claus rally” might be a no-show this year.

The S&P 500 enters December up 12.1% for the year, a feat that’s especially remarkable given the benchmark’s 34% plunge into a bear market in February and March. While stock prices have rebounded—and the market has gone on to notch new highs—the pandemic has worsened more recently.

“The key issue is the ongoing progress with Covid-19,” says Lisa Erickson, senior vice president and head of the traditional investments group at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “We’ve got this push-pull with rising counts, and the pace is pretty steep.”

Through Nov. 30, there were nearly 13.3 million Covid-19 cases in the U.S. and more than 266,000 related deaths. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, has warned of “a surge upon a surge,” especially amid cold weather and the all-important holiday shopping season.

Here’s what to watch out for in December 2020.

Could Covid Lockdowns Ruin the Santa Claus Rally?

December historically is one of the strongest months for the stock market, with the S&P 500 posting average gains of 1.3% since 1928, according to Yardeni Research. There’s often a late-year boost around the Christmas holiday that’s been dubbed the Santa Claus rally. This type of seasonal boost may be drowned out in 2020 by negative news related to Covid-19, however.

Wall Street has seemingly shrugged off the pandemic in recent weeks, focusing instead on promising reports about a vaccine, but the surge in cases raises the potential for further lockdowns at the local level. If so, that will certainly get the attention of professional investors concerned about how the situation will affect the pace of economic growth.

That’s why the pandemic will remain “the key issue” that Erickson says she and her colleagues will monitor in the month ahead. In addition to the toll on human life, she’ll closely track the virus data to see whether the U.S. goes “back into lockdown mode”—similar to the early months of the pandemic.

And there’s another consideration specific to December: Christmas, Hanukkah and other wintertime holidays. “What do the lockdowns mean for the holiday season?” asks Andrew Mies, founder and chief investment officer of 6 Meridian, a wealth management firm in Wichita, Kan.

Holiday Spending and the U.S. Consumer

Consumer spending accounts for nearly 70% of gross domestic product (GDP) and the National Retail Federation reports that holiday sales during November and December have made up an average of 19% of annual retail sales over the last five years.

That means Wall Street will be closely monitoring just how cheerful consumers are feeling this holiday season. The unemployment rate was 6.9% as of October, with 11.1 million people out of work, and Congress doesn’t appear likely to pass a second stimulus bill before the end of the year.

Despite everything that’s happened this year, the resilience of American consumers has been “incredible,” Erickson says, including how some people have found ways to save more money while others have managed monthly their bills and navigated tricky things like mortgage forbearance. “The consumer has really done a good job of hanging in there.”

However, December could be “more of a critical period” because extended unemployment benefits are set to expire at the end of the month, Erickson says. That could affect an estimated 12 million Americans who still are out of work. A much-watched labor report tracking American employment is scheduled to release November data on Dec. 4.

What’s more, consumer confidence fell in November from October, as measured by two monthly gauges from the University of Michigan and the Conference Board. Updated survey results are scheduled for release on Dec. 11 and Dec. 22, respectively, and Wall Street will monitor this sentiment since it could influence spending decisions for the holidays.

And while many people may be looking forward to the rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine early in 2021, what happens with case numbers in December is likely to affect how people feel more immediately, Mies adds.

“December is going to be a month of figuring out: How do we navigate through until we get a vaccine that rolls out in a big way,” he says. “We’ll have to buckle down and be very cautious and careful.”

Beware the December Fed Meeting

Federal Reserve policymakers have taken unprecedented action this year to stabilize markets, including slashing a key interest rate to near zero, rolling out new quantitative easing (QE) measures and backing loans to keep businesses afloat. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has called for more fiscal stimulus from Congress—something that still hasn’t happened.

At its November meeting, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged and didn’t announce any new policy changes. But in the absence of more aid from the federal government, don’t rule out some surprises from the Fed’s upcoming meeting slated for Dec. 15 and 16, cautions Megan Horneman, a director and portfolio strategist at Verdence Capital Advisors.

“The meeting in December will be very, very important,” says Horneman. That’s because there’s the potential that central bankers will “put foot to pedal” and announce additional programs. “They may try to bridge the gap if we don’t get the fiscal stimulus from Congress.”

The Final Take on 2020

Of course, December also offers the opportunity to wrap up the year with a tidy little bow—even if 2020 has felt nothing like a gift. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is coming off its best month since 1987, so the final month will determine how the full year shakes out.

Of course, at any time there’s reason to be optimistic that stock prices will continue to rally—such as the burgeoning interest among consumers about books on stock market investing topics (especially those tailored to beginners)—along with cause to be pessimistic that another market crash is imminent.

And, judging by some forecasts, there could be reason to be cautious about the month ahead. Strategists forecast the S&P 500 will end the year 7.5% lower than its November close, according to the median estimate of strategists surveyed by CNBC as of mid-November.

Still, with only 20-odd trading days left in 2020, much of the attention on Wall Street already has shifted to next year. And strategists are more optimistic about 2021, with JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and BMO Capital Markets forecasting double-digit gains in the new year.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.