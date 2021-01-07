December 2020 Fed Meeting: FOMC Minutes Suggest Policymakers Are Nervously Optimistic

When Federal Reserve officials met to discuss policy at the most recent Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) meeting they were nervously optimistic about the economy, according to minutes from the December 15-16, 2020 meeting.

FDA approval of multiple Covid-19 vaccines and stronger investor sentiment were big positives heading into the new year. The meeting took place before Congress passed and President Trump signed the $900 billion stimulus package that many, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, had been calling for.

But risks still abounded. The Fed feared, justifiably, that vaccines would be slow to reach the arms of Americans, potentially prolonging state government-imposed lockdowns to thwart the coronavirus. There was also concern that a continuing spike in coronavirus cases would cause more lockdowns and less spending.

Policymakers ended the meeting by keeping interest rates near zero, as expected, where they will surely remain for years to come. But Fed officials also added some clarity on their bond purchasing game, signaling that it would take quite a bit more turbulence to increase bond buying from current levels.

The Economy Continues to Heal

Plenty of economic indicators showed that the economy had been improving from its spring lows when the pandemic first struck. The unemployment rate dropped to 6.7% in November, the most recent time period when the FOMC convened, half the rate seen at the April highs. Moreover, the percentage of adult Americans employed continued to climb higher in November.

The housing boom, aided by low interest rates and demand from upwardly mobile Americans able to work remotely through lockdowns, remained impressive since the FOMC had met a month earlier, and businesses were still investing.

Financial markets were ever more enthusiastic, with stock indexes notching fresh all-time highs. Investors were buoyed by the prospect of two vaccines soon being administered to millions of Americans and more fiscal stimulus after the 2020 election.

Ultimately, the FOMC decided to revise their gross domestic product (GDP) estimates upward, while lowering the level of unemployment they foresaw in the near future.

Covid-19 Remains the Main Enemy

Investor mojo, noted FOMC participants, even overcame a number of uncertainties and risks.

Covid-19 cases have only grown in recent weeks and months, even in states that imposed strict stay-at-home orders. More cases generally means more closed stores in a given location and less economic activity. The recent stimulus bill should help those who lost a job or business because of the pandemic, but has hurt consumer confidence.

Cases are not the only source of concern. While various vaccines have been developed in record time, it is taking many countries, including the United States, a long time to inoculate the public. Fed officials worry that a protracted vaccination effort will mean it’ll take that much longer for the virus to be controlled and for life, and economic activity, to return to normal.

In the meantime, small businesses and parts of the commercial real estate industry continue to struggle mightily, and no one knows if the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union will substantially weaken global economic growth.

No New Clarity on Asset Purchases

Despite concerns, the Fed doesn’t think it needs to add to the pace of its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, which are lowering long-term interest rates and encouraging bank lending. They offered little clarity on if, when or how they might change the policy.

“All participants supported enhancing the Committee’s guidance on asset purchases at this meeting and, in particular, adopting qualitative, outcome-based guidance indicating that increases in asset holdings would continue, with purchases of Treasury securities of at least $80 billion per month and of agency [mortgage-backed securities] of at least $40 billion per month, until substantial further progress has been made toward reaching the Committee’s maximum employment and price stability goals,” according to the minutes.

Close observers welcomed this language, and more in the future.

“We continue to think the Fed will eventually provide greater clarity with regard to balance sheet guidance after the new Administration takes office and the new Treasury Secretary (and former Fed Chair) has delivered the Treasury debt issuance strategy,” wrote Bob Miller, BlackRock’s Head of Americas Fundamental Fixed Income, in a note. “Incremental [quantitative easing] guidance could come as soon as March but seems more likely in the second quarter, which would also allow more time for virus related observations as well.”

