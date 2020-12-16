December 2020 Fed Meeting: FOMC Ends The Year With Rates Near Zero

The Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) ended this wretched year much as analysts expected, with interest rates just above zero and no plan to raise them anytime soon.

In fact, the nation’s central bank likely won’t touch rates until 2023 or later, as the economy recovers from the Covid-19 recession that began in early 2020. Despite some signs of life, tens of millions remain unemployed and many others have left the workforce altogether.

Today’s meeting was also the last FOMC conclave for the Trump administration. Trump, who nominated Fed Chair Jay Powell three years ago to replace Janet Yellen, has often been at odds with his pick, especially while Powell ushered in four rate hikes in 2018.

Powell reversed course in 2019, as the U.S.-China trade conflagration stymied global economic growth, and doubled down on low rates in March of this year, after the pandemic struck.

Stimulus To The Rescue?

Ever since the summer, when much of the relief of the CARES Act was sputtering out, Powell has implored lawmakers on Capitol Hill to pass a second stimulus package.

The case was pretty simple: March’s CARES Act proved wildly successful. Despite a crushing recession that hammered businesses across the country, many low- and middle-income Americans actually increased their level of financial security, thanks to CARES Act aid.

For instance, 48% of families earning up to $40,000 were able to afford an unexpected $400 expense this past July compared to 39% in October 2019, according to Federal Reserve data, a 23% jump. Savings rates skyrocketed, thanks in part to an additional $600-a-week in federal unemployment assistance that ran dry in the end of July.

Some lawmakers had hoped that the economy would have been able to open enough to make another package unnecessary, but such hopes have been dashed by recents economic data.

More people are filing for first-time unemployment insurance, for instance, and retail spending disappointed. Consumers, moreover, are feeling less confident about making big purchases.

After months of false starts and dashed hopes, it appears that Congress is close to a stimulus deal, with a price tag rumored to be in the neighborhood of $900 billion. The new package would reportedly include direct checks to taxpayers and another round of increased unemployment aid.

Nothing has been finalized as of yet, but both parties have been determined to pass something before the New Year.

Looking Ahead to 2021

While the Fed is all but certain to keep rates unchanged next year, that doesn’t mean it won’t be busy.

Analysts and market participants, for instance, will likely be demanding more communication from the central bank on just how long they’ll keep buying bonds in order to stoke inflation to rise above its target level for a moderate time, as Powell announced this summer.

“We expect the Committee to give new ‘qualitative outcome based guidance’ for asset purchases,” analysts at Bank of America wrote in a December 11 report. “We expect the revised statement to tie the pace and composition of the Fed’s asset purchases to the Fed’s progress on delivering higher inflation.”

Right now inflation remains muted at 1.4%, according to core personal consumption expenditures (PCE), a gauge of inflation that strips away volatile food and energy prices. Fed officials don’t expect PCE infaltion to reach their 2% target until 2023.

Getting back to more normal central bank operations will be mostly determined by how quickly the economy recovers, which is why Powell was so adamant that Congress pass another relief bill.

During their latest meeting, the FOMC estimated that the economy will grow 4.2% in 2021 and the unemployment rate will hit 5%, down from current levels but above where it was going into the crisis. Much of this progress, though, will depend upon how quickly vaccines are administered to the public and whether they have a meaningful effect on the spread of the virus.

November 2020 FOMC Meeting: Fed Keeps Interest Rates Near Zero

Overshadowed by a contested presidential election, the FOMC kept interest rates at 0% to 0.25% at its November 4-5 meeting. This move was intended to support the convalescing economy.

This came as no surprise. Fed officials indicated that they expect to keep rates this low for a number of years to help jobs return to pre-Covid levels, and push inflation modestly above 2% for a moderate period of time to offset weak inflation since the Great Recession. (Those last two modifiers are Fed wiggle-room extenders rather than scientific terms.)

Should current trends hold, former Vice President Joe Biden will assume the Oval Office as the first newly elected Democrat without a fully Democratic Congress since 1884. A divided government will affect the Fed’s ability to maximize employment as well as keep prices stable.

Will a Second Stimulus Pass?

Ever since key provisions of the CARES Act withered away at the end of July, Washington has debated the prospect of another massive stimulus bill. The negotiations have been led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and various members of President Donald Trump’s administration—mostly Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. But those talks have failed to result in an agreement, and Senate Republicans have wavered in their interest in a deal.

Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have called both sides to come to an agreement for months. That’s because the CARES Act helped millions of Americans weather the economic fallout from the pandemic, even allowing some to improve their personal finances. For instance, more low-to-middle income families are able to withstand an unexpected $400 expense than could pre-pandemic, per Fed data.

However, experts say that the Fed’s role in reviving the economy is limited.

“The reality is that monetary policy can only go so far, and the baton needs to be passed on to Fiscal policy,” said Gautam Khanna, a senior portfolio manager at New York-based Insight Investment.

With the additional $600 in federal unemployment insurance assistance a distant memory, families are drawing down on savings as many remain out of work.

“There is a need for an additional stimulus package to help bridge the family financial gap until the economy is on more solid footing,” noted Frost Investment Advisors chief investment officer Tom Stringfellow.

The End of a Complicated Relationship

Today’s meeting may be one of the last times the FOMC convenes while President Trump is in office. If so, it’ll mark the conclusion of an antagonistic alliance.

Trump nominated Powell to replace former Chair Janet Yellen in late 2017, but the pair has struggled to see eye to eye since. Trump even mused that he regretted giving Powell the job at all after the Fed increased short-term rates four times in 2018 to ward off what the central bank perceived as rising inflation.

And perhaps Trump had a reason to be miffed. Powell has admitted that the Fed has been too sensitive to incremental rises in inflation in the past and has amended the central bank’s stance to allow for a period of above 2% inflation before raising rates.

Powell did slash borrowing rates three times in 2019 as global growth slowed thanks in part to a protracted U.S.-China trade dispute. And once the economic effects of the pandemic became apparent, the Fed immediately dropped rates to near zero and flooded the economy with money. Tensions, however, are now high for a different reason as the federal government has been unable to infuse the economy with more stimulus that Powell views as necessary.

Powell’s term ends in early 2022, and it’s too soon to tell if Biden would renominate him. But the chair is one of the few government officials to receive glowing press coverage for his handling of the pandemic, and it’s unlikely Biden will be able to get a more liberal option past a Republican Senate.

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) FAQs

What Is the FOMC?

The Federal Reserve is in charge of monetary policy for the U.S., and the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) is the committee that decides how to manage monetary policy. The FOMC meets eight times a year to debate interest rates, and vote on policies.

Who Belongs to the FOMC?

There are 12 members of the FOMC:

The seven members of the Fed Board of Governors, which is lead by Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Five of the 12 Federal Reserve Bank presidents, although the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York is a permanent member of the FOMC. The other four voting positions are filled on a rotating basis by the presidents of the other Federal Reserve Banks across the country. Even though most presidents don’t vote, they can all attend the meetings and debate policy.

When Is the Next FOMC Meeting?

The FOMC usually meets eight times a year, which translates to about once every six weeks. But the monetary governing body can meet more often if world events get crazy and the Fed believes it needs to act, such as during the outset of the pandemic.

The Fed had multiple unscheduled meetings in March when it decided to cut interest rates to near zero, and buy trillions of dollars of bonds to prop up the economy.

After this meeting, the FOMC meets on November 4th and 5th and then again on December 15th and 16th, the last meeting of the year. In that get-together, the FOMC will release a summary of economic projections, which lets the public know where it sees economic growth and inflation going in the near future.

What Time Are the FOMC Meeting Minutes Released?

The FOMC releases minutes of its meetings three weeks after the committee gathers. A full transcript isn’t available for a full five years after a meeting.

Will the FOMC Raise Rates in 2020?

The Fed is unlikely to raise rates this year thanks to the economic fallout from the coronavirus. In fact, the Fed could wait until 2022 to increase borrowing costs following its announcement to let inflation run a bit higher than its 2% target.

