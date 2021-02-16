Decarbonization-focused SPAC AMCI Acquisition II files for a $175 million IPO

AMCI Acquisition II, the second blank check company formed by AMCI Group targeting decarbonization and sustainability solutions, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $175 million in an initial public offering.



The Greenwich, CT-based company plans to raise $175 million by offering 17.5 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, AMCI Acquisition II would command a market value of $219 million.



The company is led by CEO Nimesh Patel and President and Director Brian Beem, both of whom currently serve as Managing Directors and Co-Heads of Investments at AMCI Group. AMCI Group co-founder Hans Mende serves as a Director. The company plans to target businesses that provide decarbonization and/or sustainability solutions to the global industrial complex.



Mende's previous SPAC, AMCI Acquisition, went public in November 2018 and completed its combination with fuel cell technology company Advent Technologies Holdings (ADN; +52% from $10 offer price) earlier this month.



AMCI Acquisition II was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AMCIU. Evercore ISI is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

