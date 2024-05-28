Decade Resources Strikes New Copper Showings

Decade Resources (TSE:DEC) has released an update.

Decade Resources Ltd. has announced the discovery of three new red bed copper showings at its Copper River project in Terrace, BC, exciting news for investors tracking mineral exploration ventures. The project, spread over 23,016.7 hectares and encompassing 52 wholly-owned mineral claims, revealed copper-silver mineralization with assays showing promising ranges of up to 14.85 g/t Ag and 1.26% Cu. These findings, along newly constructed logging roads, mark a significant step in the company’s exploration efforts and suggest potential for future resource development.

