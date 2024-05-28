News & Insights

Stocks

Decade Resources Strikes New Copper Showings

May 28, 2024 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Decade Resources (TSE:DEC) has released an update.

Decade Resources Ltd. has announced the discovery of three new red bed copper showings at its Copper River project in Terrace, BC, exciting news for investors tracking mineral exploration ventures. The project, spread over 23,016.7 hectares and encompassing 52 wholly-owned mineral claims, revealed copper-silver mineralization with assays showing promising ranges of up to 14.85 g/t Ag and 1.26% Cu. These findings, along newly constructed logging roads, mark a significant step in the company’s exploration efforts and suggest potential for future resource development.

For further insights into TSE:DEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.