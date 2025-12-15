DEC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Diversified Energy Company (Symbol: DEC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.97, changing hands as low as $13.85 per share. Diversified Energy Company shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DEC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.08 per share, with $17.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.88.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.