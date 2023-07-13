Dec Corn Back to $5

Following the drop on report day, Thursday’s corn trade recovered 16 to 17 1/4 cents and brought Dec all the way back to the $5 mark. December futures are at a net 6 cent gain for the week. July corn ended the day just 6 1/4 cents under the $6 mark, as a short squeeze into LTD tomorrow boosted the board by 43 3/4 cents.

NOAA’s updated 7-day QPF kept rain in the forecast for the ECB and Southern Plains. Accumulations are expected to top out at 3”, but most can expect at least an 1”. IA, MN, and the Dakotas will mostly miss out, and NE will see limited rainfall in the coming week.

USDA reported 468k MT of old crop corn was sold for export during the week that ended 7/6. That was above the range of estimates going in. New crop bookings were also 470,807 MT for the week and were also above estimates. That left the total forward book at 4.04 MMT, or 40% behind last season’s pace.

The WAOB reported their Brazilian corn production estimate at 133 MMT, matching the trade average guess with a 1 MMT increase from June. CONAB reported the figure at 127.8 MMT this morning, just a 2.05 MMT increase. They had 2nd crop specifically as 98.04 MMT. CONAB raised total output via a 1.66 bpa equivalent yield boost to 91.51 bpa for 2nd crop.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $4.93 1/2, up 17 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $5.38 1/4, up 17 3/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $5.00 1/2, up 16 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.12, up 16 3/4 cents,

