Dec Cattle The Lead Month Starting November

November 01, 2023 — 08:15 am EDT

Live cattle spent the Halloween session trading in a $1.80 range, but ended with gains. December futures are now the lead month, having finished the trading month of October with a $4.37 loss.  Feeder cattle ended the day with gains as well, going home up by 2 to 27 cents. November closed the month on a net $17.20 drop. USDA had minimal cash trade activity for the week through Tuesday, citing last week as the latest market mostly near $185-186. The 10/30 CME Feeder Cattle Index bounced back by 70 cents to $237.23. 

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices dropped on Tuesday with a $4.10 loss in Choice and a $1.39 drop in Select. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was 125k head on Tuesday for a 250k head total for the week. That compares to 251k head last week and 255k head during the same week last year. 

 

Dec 23 Cattle  closed at $183.550, up $0.300,

Feb 24 Cattle  closed at $184.625, up $0.650,

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $237.700, up $0.025

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $237.200, up $0.325

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

