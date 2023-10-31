News & Insights

Dec Cattle Set to Take Over as Lead Month

October 31, 2023

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Live cattle firmed after the slide from the recent highs, but Dec left the gap open from last Monday. The board settled $0.82 to $1.02 in the black on Monday, with a 12c gain for October ahead of today’s expiration. The feeder cattle futures market also firmed, ending Monday with $0.52 to $1.17 gains. Cash trade last week was mainly $185-186. The 10/26 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $239.73, another 89 cents weaker.  

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were stronger Monday to widen the Choice/Select spread as Choice was up by $1.71 and Select increased 77 cents per hundred pounds. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 125k head for Monday. That matched last week and was 1,000 head below the same week last year. 

 

Oct 23 Cattle  closed at $184.125, up $0.125,

Dec 23 Cattle  closed at $183.250, up $1.025,

Feb 24 Cattle  closed at $183.975, up $1.025,

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $237.675, up $0.775

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $236.875, up $1.175

