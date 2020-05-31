Debunking Americans' Most Pressing Social Security Concern

We're living in uncertain times, and the COVID-19 pandemic has many people feeling concerned about the future.

The coronavirus crisis has affected nearly everyone to some degree, but those preparing for retirement may be particularly affected. Around 61% of Americans say COVID-19 has made it harder for them to set aside money in savings or investments, according to a survey from Country Financial, and roughly half say their level of financial security is worse now than it was before the pandemic.

However, although many Americans are worried about their finances in general, there's one specific major concern many soon-to-be retirees share -- and it involves Social Security benefits.

Image source: Getty Images

Americans' most common retirement concern

When asked about their most pressing retirement concerns, the number-one answer was the idea of Social Security drying up, according to a recent survey from SimplyWise. More than half (56%) of Americans share this concern, compared to just 49% who are worried about outliving their savings, 44% who are concerned about affording daily living expenses, and 43% who are worried about healthcare costs.

Losing out on Social Security benefits is a valid concern, especially considering the current cash shortage the program is experiencing. However, Social Security isn't going away anytime soon, so the problem may not be as bad as you think.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) normally relies on payroll taxes to fund benefits, but with so many baby boomers retiring and older retirees living longer, the money coming in from taxes isn't enough to cover all the benefits that need to be paid out. As a result, the SSA has been tapping its trust funds to avoid making benefit cuts.

Those trust funds are quickly running out of cash, however, and the SSA Board of Trustees estimates they'll be depleted by 2034. At that point, payroll taxes will only cover around 76% of future benefits, meaning retirees could see their benefits cut by nearly 25%. COVID-19 could make the problem worse, too, because with so many Americans unemployed, there's even less money coming in from payroll taxes -- forcing the SSA to dip further into its trust funds and risking those funds running dry sooner.

The good news regarding Social Security

Social Security cuts could be looming on the horizon, but the good news is that the program will not run out of money entirely. As long as there's at least some money coming in from payroll taxes, there will always be cash that can be paid out as benefits.

In other words, even if there are benefit cuts in the future, you'll still be able to depend on Social Security to some degree in retirement. Your monthly checks may not be as big as you expected, but those checks aren't going away. You may, however, need to adjust your retirement strategy to account for potential benefit cuts.

Even under normal conditions, Social Security benefits are only designed to replace around 40% of your pre-retirement income. If benefits are reduced, you might be able to rely on them even less. To be safe, it's wise to plan for retirement under the assumption that the majority of your income will need to come from your personal savings.

How much will you receive in benefits?

To get an estimate of how much you'll receive in Social Security benefits, you can check your statements by creating a mySocialSecurity account. Keep in mind, though, that this estimate doesn't account for potential cuts, so you may want to assume you'll be receiving around 25% less than your estimated benefit amount just in case benefits are reduced.

This estimate also assumes you'll be claiming benefits at your full retirement age (FRA), which is either age 66, 66 and a few months, or 67, depending on the year you were born. If you claim before your FRA (as early as age 62), your benefits will be reduced by up to 30% -- while if you delay benefits (up to age 70), you'll receive your full benefit amount plus up to 32% extra each month. If you're concerned about future benefit cuts, you may want to delay claiming so you can maximize your monthly checks. Or if you plan on claiming early, make sure you're accounting for this reduction in benefits as you're saving for retirement.

Social Security may be on shaky ground, but the program itself isn't going anywhere. Although nobody knows for sure whether there will be benefit cuts or how deep those cuts will be, by preparing for them the best you can now, you'll be ready for whatever the future may hold.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,728 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.