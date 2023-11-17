Debt The Halls: More Than 1 In 3 Americans Say They’ll Buy Now, Pay Later For Holiday Cheer

Amid the skyrocketing popularity of buy now, pay later financing, more than one third of Americans (35%) have said they’re considering BNPL loans this holiday season, a jump of eight percentage points from 2022, according to a Morning Consult poll. And the upward trend is strong among consumers of all income levels.

Almost half of shoppers who said they felt financially “anxious” (49%) said they are thinking of using BNPL financing for holiday expenses, up from 35% a year ago. Meanwhile, 39% of consumers with an annual income of $100,000 or more were considering BNPL for holiday purchases—almost double last year’s 21% figure, the survey found.

A report by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau shows BNPL began gaining popularity in 2019, with the number of loans multiplying almost tenfold over the next couple of years.

Some of the most popular BNPL lenders include:

Apple, PayPal, Chase, Citibank and American Express also offer BNPL-style installment options.

The Perils of Paying Later

BNPL loans are taking off in an economy where Americans’ credit card debt already tops $1 trillion. Consumer advocates note that many shoppers make spontaneous, last-minute decisions to take advantage of BNPL offers.

“It’s very easy to end up with a lot of these loans,” says Adam Rust, director of financial services for the Consumer Federation of America. “Suddenly you have a lot of debts that you need to repay in the next three two-week periods.”

BNPL borrowers who aren’t able to make their payments on time face an array of fees and interest rates that can top 36%. An October report by the Consumer Federation of America and the Center for Responsible Lending found late fees can be as high as $25, and some providers do not limit how many times the fees can be charged.

In addition, BNPL lending is not subject to the same federal regulation as credit cards or installment loans from a bank or credit union. That means they’re not required to offer certain consumer protections, such as chargeback rights.

Many borrowers use BNPL loans without experiencing any financial distress, according to the CFPB report. But many others are debt-burdened. It’s unclear whether BNPL debt leads cash-strapped users to become delinquent on other debts—or whether people with large debt loads may be inclined to use BNPL loans, the report said.

Alternatives Provide Protection

One alternative to BNPL might be a 0% APR credit card, if you have one, which waives interest on purchases for a set period of time. Another might be a rewards credit card, which would give you at least one full month to pay before you incur any interest, while giving you points, cash back or other rewards.

