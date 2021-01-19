Debt-strained Suriname to hold joint talks with IMF and private creditors

By Marc Jones

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Debt-strained Suriname's bonds rallied on Tuesday after its government took the unusual step of including a group of its private sector creditors in its bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Discussions will cover the IMF's financial and technical support for the South American country's economic reform plans "to stabilize the macroeconomic position of the Republic," a statement from the finance ministry said.

The Jan. 19-22 talks will include a "few private sector counterparts" and be followed by a virtual IMF staff visit "mission" between Jan. 25 and Feb. 5, it added.

In November Suriname's main creditors, which include U.S. investment funds Franklin Templeton BEN.N, Eaton Vance EV.N, Greylock Capital and GMO, backed the country's plan to defer some of its debt payments.

News of the involvement of some of those funds in its IMF talks raised hopes for a swift exit from default and allows the new government to maintain enough goodwill with investors for some of its key energy sector plans.

Suriname's 2023 bond SR209584778= jumped five cents to just over 70 cents on the dollar while its 2026 issue SR150899907= stayed at around 62 cents. Both were trading at just over 50 cents back in November.

The eurobonds have a total outstanding principal of $675 million, Refinitiv data also shows.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Tom Arnold, Steve Orlofsky and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

