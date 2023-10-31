Debt-ridden retailer Casino Q3 sales down 5.3% as France weighs

PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Debt-burdened retailer Casino CASP.PA said on Tuesday group sales fell in the third quarter, as weakness in its core French market outpaced robust growth in Brazil.

Consolidated group net sales were down 5.3% on a same store basis in the third quarter to 4.562 billion euros ($4.83 billion), the statement said.

($1 = 0.9436 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

