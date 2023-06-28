News & Insights

GENC

Debt-ridden retailer Casino gives July 3 deadline for offers to boost its equity

Credit: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

June 28, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

Releads first paragraph and adds detail throughout

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Casino CASP.PA on Wednesday set a deadline of July 3 for offers to boost its equity base, as it works on a debt restructuring which it said would result in shareholders facing a large dilution on their holdings.

Casino has two rival 1.1 billion euros ($1.20 billion) bid proposals to boost its equity base.

One is from main shareholder Jean-Charles Naouri who has teamed up with French billionaire Xavier Niel and the other is from billionaires Daniel Kretinsky and Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere. Naouri chairs the Rallye GENC.PA holding company that currently controls Casino.

Casino said it had requested that those involved in these proceedings submit "new money equity offers" by July 3 at the latest. It also reaffirmed it needed an equity contribution of at least 900 million euros.

"Casino's vision of the debt amounts to be converted into equity will be discussed with the potential new money equity providers as well as with the group's financial creditors so that the final restructuring proposal may differ from such vision," the company said in a statement.

"In any event, the current shareholders of Casino will be massively diluted and Rallye will no longer control Casino," it added.

($1 = 0.9158 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GENC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.