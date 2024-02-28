Debt-ridden Casino posts 2023 net loss of 5.7 bln euros

PARIS, Feb 28(Reuters) - Debt-laden retailer Casino CASP.PA on Wednesday posted a consolidated net loss of 5.7 billion euros ($6.2 billion) for 2023, reflecting falling sales at its large hypermarket stores amid competitive pressure, and the impact of disposals and its financial restructuring.

Casino said it would not publish a new 2024 outlook in view of a forthcoming change of control.

A new leadership team formed around Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is soon set to take control of Casino, which was brought to the verge of default after years of debt-fuelled acquisitions and losing market share to rivals.

The Paris Commerce court on Monday approved Kretinsky's bailout plan for Casino under an accelerated protection procedure.

($1 = 0.9242 euros)

