Debt-ridden Casino posts 2023 net loss of 5.7 bln euros

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

February 28, 2024 — 02:27 am EST

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 28(Reuters) - Debt-laden retailer Casino CASP.PA on Wednesday posted a consolidated net loss of 5.7 billion euros ($6.2 billion) for 2023, reflecting falling sales at its large hypermarket stores amid competitive pressure, and the impact of disposals and its financial restructuring.

Casino said it would not publish a new 2024 outlook in view of a forthcoming change of control.

A new leadership team formed around Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is soon set to take control of Casino, which was brought to the verge of default after years of debt-fuelled acquisitions and losing market share to rivals.

The Paris Commerce court on Monday approved Kretinsky's bailout plan for Casino under an accelerated protection procedure.

($1 = 0.9242 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Piotr Lipinski)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

