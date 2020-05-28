World Markets

Debt relief must be offered to all developing, middle-income countries: U.N. chief

Michelle Nichols Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that debt relief "must be extended to all developing, middle-income countries that request forbearance as they lose access to financial markets" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Many developing and middle-income countries are highly vulnerable and already in debt distress — or will soon become so, due to the global recession. Alleviating crushing debt cannot be limited to the Least Developed Countries," he told a U.N. meeting on how to handle the pandemic's economic fallout.

