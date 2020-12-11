Debt market runs dry for US shale revolution

By David Bell

NEW YORK, December 11 (IFR) - Small US oil and gas producers are being hung out to dry by debt markets as an increasing focus on environmental investing adds to the frustration with a sector that has been a constant drain on capital for fixed-income investors.

When oil prices slumped in 2014 and 2015, debt investors poured in billions to bail out small fracking companies that had propelled the US to become the world's largest energy producer.

In the current slump, however, bankruptcies are soaring with debt markets open only to the largest, most established producers.

"When oil collapsed in 2015 and 2016 a lot of money was invested in distressed exploration and production issuers, but ultimately very few investors made money," said Steven Purdy, head of credit research at TCW.

"While fracking has been an absolute engineering success, and quite frankly a geopolitical success, it has not been an investment success," he said.

The surge in energy bankruptcies this year points to the lack of rescue financing available.

The trailing 12-month default rate for energy exploration and production companies has surged to 24.6%, according to Fitch. That compares to 15.6% for the broader energy sector, which is the highest since March 2017.

Global high-yield rated oil and gas bond issuance has increased to US$32bn this year, according to Refinitiv data, above the US$21bn issued in 2019. But the increase has been driven by issuance from large fallen angel names such as Occidental Petroleum that have dropped into the index after rating downgrades. Market access for smaller producers has disappeared or is prohibitively expensive.

A survey of 142 oil and gas producers, services firms and lenders by law firm Haynes and Boone in October found just 6% of respondents planned to source debt from capital markets in 2021.

"It's a market depth issue," said Grant Moyer, head of leveraged finance at MUFG. "You're seeing fewer and fewer investors willing to entertain acting in that space. The fallen angels like the Occidentals of the world still have tremendous ability to issue, but the smaller or newer names are going to find the depth of the market is just not there."

M&A

The turmoil facing the sector created some merger and acquisition opportunities in the second half of this year.

ConocoPhillips' is buying Concho Resources, Chevron is acquiring Noble, and Pioneer is acquiring Parsley Energy in deals with a combined value of over US$27bn.

But these are seen as well established producers being bought by stronger names. Smaller producers are being left out. And in another sign that there is little appetite for new investment, those three transactions are being done on an-all stock basis.

"We have seen zero premium M&A where corporates have realised that new capital is not warranted given the returns they can make at these oil fields," said Purdy. "The only way to survive is to merge equals and to reduce costs."

This all points to a definitive end to the boom years of the industry when small producers could rely heavily on debt capital markets to fuel capital investment in new wells to generate attractive growth figures, leading to an acquisition by a larger player.

"This has given way to a lot more prudence, which has led to bankruptcies and the impairment of capital if you're a high-yield investor," said Purdy.

DRYING UP

Even for the producers that can survive, traditional sources of financing are likely to get tighter.

International corporate law firm Haynes and Boone's October survey showed industry leaders predict a 15.7% reduction in the borrowing base for reserve-based bank loans in 2021 compared with spring.

"There is a lot of RBL pressure right now as some banks are exiting the market due to ESG concerns," said one energy-focused capital markets lawyer.

As well as ESG, slumping commodity prices, and expectations of lower capital markets activity as growth slows in the sector have also been flagged by analysts as reasons why banks are slimming what are traditionally seen as loss-leading relationship products.

Haynes and Boone said producers expected banks to underwrite these loans more conservatively going forward, focusing only on proved producing wells, rather than prospective wells.

There are other sources of financing for energy producers such as volumetric production payments, or the securitisation of future flows from proven wells.

Private equity may also offer some companies an alternative to traditional forms of capital, but there is a growing focus from many of these firms on energy transition financing, said the lawyer, rather than traditional fracking operations.

This ESG shift will add to the drain on investor enthusiasm for the sector, but ultimately it is the economics that have caused investors to pull the plug.

"The larger problem from the investor standpoint is that returns have been challenging and the expectation going forward is that crude oil and natural gas prices have been structurally impaired," said Jake Leiby, an oil and gas analyst at CreditSights.

"I think that is more a driver than ESG, but ESG is certainly another layer of icing on the cake," he said.

(Reporting by David Bell)

