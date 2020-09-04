Debt-laden Vodafone Idea to raise up to $4.1 billion in funds

Contributor
Philip George Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

Vodafone Idea Ltd said on Friday it would raise funds up to 300 billion rupees ($4.10 billion) as the Indian telecom operator tries to pay off the hefty dues it owes to the government.

BENGALURU, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Vodafone Idea Ltd VODA.NS said on Friday it would raise funds up to 300 billion rupees ($4.10 billion) as the Indian telecom operator tries to pay off the hefty dues it owes to the government.

The loss-making carrier has been ordered by the country's Supreme Court to pay roughly 500 billion Indian rupees ($6.81 billion) in dues to the government over a ten-year period and it has so far paid 78.54 billion rupees.

($1 = 73.2250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((P.George@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822657; Reuters Messaging: p.george@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters