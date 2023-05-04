News & Insights

Debt-laden retailer Casino says sales slowed in Q1

May 04, 2023 — 01:40 am EDT

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - Sales growth at heavily indebted retailer Casino CASP.PA slowed in the first quarter, the company said on Thursday, dragged down by its supermarkets and hypermarkets in its core French market.

Casino, headed and controlled by veteran entrepreneur Jean-Charles Naouri, is striving to find a way out of its financial woes, facing two rivalling combination offers for parts of the group.

The retailer, which has been selling assets to reduce its debt, is aiming to complete its 4.5 billion euros ($4.99 billion) disposal plan by the end of the year. Disposals at the end of the first quarter amounted to 4.2 billion euros, it said.

Casino, which also controls Brazil's Grupo Pao de Acucar PCAR3.SA, posted first-quarter sales of 5.436 billion euros ($6.02 billion).

On a same-store basis and excluding acquisitions, currency effects and revenue on fuel, sales rose by 1.0% in the first quarter compared to a 4.4% increase in the fourth quarter of 2022.

($1 = 0.9023 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

