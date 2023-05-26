News & Insights

Debt-laden retailer Casino enters court-backed negotiations with creditors

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

May 26, 2023 — 01:02 am EDT

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino CASP.PA said on Friday it was officially starting court-backed negotiations with its creditors as the heavily-indebted group seeks a way out of its financial woes while weighing two tie-up bids from wealthy investors.

Casino, headed and controlled by veteran entrepreneur Jean-Charles Naouri and owner of the Franprix and Monoprix chain, said the Paris Commercial Court had decided to open a conciliation procedure for the benefit of Casino and certain of its subsidiaries for an initial period of four months, which may be extended by one month.

The talks will be overseen by court-appointed officials Aurelia Perdereau and Marc Senechal.

Casino had a consolidated net debt of 6.4 billion euros ($7.05 billion) at the end of last year. It faces 3 billion euros of debt repayments in the next two years and the holding company through which Naouri controls the company is also heavily indebted.

The decision to start conciliation proceedings with creditors, which include major French banks BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole as well as international hedge funds, comes as Casino is considering tie-up proposals from Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky and from smaller retailer Teract TRACT.PA.

Casino shares were suspended on May 23, pending the release of the statement. They will resume trading this Friday.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

