Debt-laden French retailer Casino's sales slow in Q1, shares sink

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - Sales growth at heavily indebted retailer Casino CASP.PA slowed in the first quarter, the company said on Thursday, sending its shares down around 10% in early trade.

Casino, headed and controlled by veteran entrepreneur Jean-Charles Naouri, is striving to find a way out of its financial woes, facing two rivalling combination offers for parts of the group.

But in a sign of the challenges faced by the group Casino, which also controls Brazil's Grupo Pao de Acucar PCAR3.SA, posted first-quarter sales of 5.436 billion euros, dragged down by its supermarkets and hypermarkets in its core French market.

On a same-store basis and excluding acquisitions, currency effects and revenue on fuel, sales rose by 1.0% in the first quarter compared to a 4.4% increase in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The retailer, which has been selling assets to reduce its debt, is aiming to complete its 4.5 billion euros ($4.99 billion) disposal plan by the end of the year.

Disposals at the end of the first quarter amounted to 4.2 billion euros, it said.

This included the sale of an 18.8% stake in Brazil's supermarket chain Assai for 723 million euros and of several assets in France.

Net debt in France at the end of the first quarter stood at 4.5 billion euros, stable when compared to the end of first quarter 2022.

Casino said it was making progress on its plan to reduce inventory by 190 million euros in the first half of the year while implementing a 250 million cost savings plan for the full year.

It said it opened 198 stores in convenience formats during the first quarter, mainly under franchise.

($1 = 0.9022 euros)

