News & Insights

US Markets

Debt-laden French retailer Casino posts H1 operating loss

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

July 27, 2023 — 01:25 am EDT

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped retailer Casino CASP.PA posted a group operating loss of 233 million euros ($258.5 million) in the first half of 2023, as falling sales and price cuts at its hypermarkets and supermarkets hit its core French operations.

Casino is in talks with Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky over a plan to inject 1.2 billion euros of new money into the distressed French retailer, and it is still discussing a plan with creditors to restructure its debt pile to avoid bankruptcy.

The French retailer said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was a loss of 233 million euros against a profit of 166 million euros in the first half of 2022, with its operations in France posting a loss of 299 million euros.

Group net debt at end June-2023 was 6.1 billion euros against 6.0 billion at end June 2022.

($1 = 0.9013 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.