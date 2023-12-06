Debt-Laden Casino to meet union representatives on Dec 7

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Casino CASP.PA will meet on Thursday with trade union representatives worried the debt-laden retailer could be dismantled as it seeks to offload its hypermarkets and supermarkets in France.

A spokesperson for Casino, which employs around 50,000 people in France, confirmed a meeting would take place in Paris at 2 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Dec.7

Two sources close to the matter said representatives for a consortium led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky would also attend the meeting.

The retailer, which has issued two profit warnings in recent months due to the worsening situation at its hypermarkets, is racing to complete a bailout deal to avoid bankruptcy early next year, at which point Kretinsky will take control of the group.

On Tuesday Casino unions staged demonstrations in Paris and at its historic Saint-Etienne headquarters in central France amid fears the group could be dismantled

Casino said last week it had received preliminary, indicative offers from several purchasers for an unspecified number of hypermarkets and supermarkets it had put up for sale.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, additional reporting Matieu Rosemain; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

