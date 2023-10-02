Debt-laden Casino seals sale of first batch of 61 stores to Les Mousquetaires

PARIS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Debt-burdened Casino CASP.pa said on Monday it had completed the sale of a first set of 61 stores in France to Groupement Les Mousquetaires and had extended its purchasing alliance with the French retailer to include private-label food products.

The sale of the 61 stores, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, Franprix grocery shops and convenience stores, represents revenue of 563 million euros ($594.75 million) excluding value-added tax (VAT), based on an enterprise value of 209 million euros, including service stations, the statement said.

In addition, under the agreements signed in May 2023, Casino granted a call option to Groupement Les Mousquetaires, exercisable within three years at the latest, for a second group of stores representing 510 million euros in sales excluding VAT.

Separately, in July Casino agreed a long-awaited debt restructuring deal with creditors led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky to avert bankruptcy.

France's sixth-largest retailer was brought to the verge of default after years of debt-fuelled deals and recent losses in market share to rival supermarket groups.

($1 = 0.9466 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Louise Heavens)

