Debt is brake on inflation-fighting zeal

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own. Updates to add graphic.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Central banks are in a quandary. They have to raise interest rates to prevent inflation from getting out of control, but also have to consider the effects on debt. The Bank for International Settlements on Sunday called for interest rates to be raised “quickly and decisively” before expectations of higher prices become entrenched.

However, the umbrella body for the world’s central banks also fretted about the effects of higher borrowing costs, given high levels of corporate and household debt (see chart https://refini.tv/39SHMP8).

The Basel-based institution calculates https://www.bis.org/publ/arpdf/ar2022e1.htm that if rates rise as financial markets currently expect, average interest payments in a dozen developed economies will rise by 1 percentage point to 16% of income. This will hit property and equity prices and lower economic growth by 1.5%. If the U.S. Federal Reserve raises rates at the same pace as it did between 2004 and 2006, the hit to incomes and growth will double. And that’s before factoring in possible ructions in financial markets.

This combination of financial vulnerabilities and high inflation is “unique for the post-World War II era”, the BIS says. It makes an economic “soft landing” even harder to achieve. (By Peter Thal Larsen)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Western Belt and Road: good idea, bad reason

Bank of Japan stares down the bond market

U.S. banks enjoy last stressless stress test

Baby formula’s cry for help

Toshiba buyout price tag adds another AGM twist

(Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.