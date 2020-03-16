Debt insurance costs for risky European debt hit new 8-year high

Contributor
Yoruk Bahceli Reuters
Published

Debt insurance costs for low-grade European debt rose sharply on Monday and hit a new eight-year high as emergency measures taken by global central banks spooked markets, sending riskier assets tumbling.

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Debt insurance costs for low-grade European debt rose sharply on Monday and hit a new eight-year high as emergency measures taken by global central banks spooked markets, sending riskier assets tumbling.

Despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's second emergency rate cut in less than two weeks and coordinated central bank action to cut pricing, European stocks and riskier bonds were hard hit by panic around the impact of coronavirus.

The iTraxx Europe crossover index of credit default swaps (CDS), which measures the cost of insuring exposure to a basket of sub-investment grade European companies, jumped as high as 613 bps, according to Refinitiv Eikon, the highest level since 2012. It was last up over 80 bps on the day. ITEXO5Y=MG

Similarly, the iTraxx Europe subordinated financials index jumped to 322 bps, the highest level since 2013. It was last up around 50 bps. ITEFS5Y=MG

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters