Debt holders of Dalian Wanda unit receive payments - Bloomberg

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Debt holders of a key unit of Dalian Wanda Group Co said they received full interest and principal payment, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday citing people familiar with the matter.

Two holders of a yuan bond issued by Dalian Wanda Commercial Management confirmed the repayment to Bloomberg News. Wanda Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The group, which had earlier in June stalled on a $22 million-dollar bond coupon payment before ultimately paying within the grace period, has been facing litigation and asset freeze orders from courts in China due to payment disputes.

In July, the three main credit ratings agencies downgraded Dalian Wanda's commercial management unit, warning of "non-payment risk" ahead of the repayment of a $400 million bond that had been due at the time. It raised $320 million through the partial sale of its entertainment unit Beijing Wanda Cultural Industry to pay it off.

China's property developers have been battered over the last few years as falling sales and a wave of debt defaults have savaged a sector that previously contributed around a quarter of the country's gross domestic product.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

