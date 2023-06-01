Debt holders of Brazilian retailer Americanas to rebuff recovery plan

By Carolina Pulice

MEXICO CITY, June 1 (Reuters) - Americanas SA AMER3.SA debt holders are set to rebuff the Brazilian retailer's bankruptcy recovery plan, according to minutes of meetings to discuss the plan released on Thursday.

During four meetings of the different classes of debt holders, they unanimously rejected the plan, which was presented in late March. Under that plan, debt holders would settle their claims at discounts of not less than 70%.

The vote will guide their legal advisor ahead of the official vote on the plan, which does not yet have a date.

"100% of the debenture holders present and eligible to vote disapproved the recovery plan," according to the minutes, which were released in securities filings, adding that the topic would be considered again in late June.

Americanas entered bankruptcy protection in January after uncovering around $4 billion in "accounting inconsistencies" in addition to holding about 40 billion reais ($7.99 billion) in debt. The company aims to exit bankruptcy as soon as this year.

Holders of company bonds and debentures control almost 11 billion reais ($2.2 billion) of Americanas' debt.

Thomas Felsberg, a lawyer representing Americanas debenture holders, said some are not satisfied with the recovery plan presented so far.

In a statement, Americanas said it maintains its efforts to build a consensus on its recovery plan, which is still subject to revisions and adjustments, to reflect shared views across the firm, its creditors, suppliers, and other stakeholders.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland and Christian Schmollinger)

