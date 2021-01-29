Debt Collectors May Soon Contact You By Text and Social Media. Here’s What You Should Know

If you’ve ever had an unpaid debt go to collections, you know how challenging it can be to deal with debt collectors. Not only do you have the guilt of unpaid bills hanging over your head; you also have people trying to call you often to demand repayment.

But the ways debt collectors can contact you are about to change. After seven years of review and deliberation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has finalized revisions to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), which spells out the rules debt collectors must follow.

The new rule takes effect on November 30, 2021. It’s unlikely you’ll notice any changes to debt collectors’ contact methods prior to then. But knowing what’s permitted now and how this will change in the near future can help you spot scams or bad actors.

Why Are Debt Collection Rules Changing?

The CFPB says the changes were made to give consumers more control over communications about their debt in collections, along with a long-overdue modernization of the rules. “With the vast changes in communications since the FDCPA was passed more than four decades ago, it is important to provide clear rules of the road,” said former CFPB Director Kathleen Kraninger in an October 2020 statement.

But having more control means those consumers may end up doing more work to monitor their accounts in collections. And updating the rules to consider modern communication methods could open you up to interactions you don’t want.

Although pandemic aid programs may delay payment of some of your debts right now, those allowances will eventually expire. And economists are already sounding alarms about a debt wave that could rise as the pandemic wanes and Americans struggle to catch up on past-due balances.

Although these new debt collection changes don’t go into effect until later this year, it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with the changes now so you’ll be prepared to defend your rights as a consumer.

Major Updates to Fair Debt Collection Practices

Right now, there are a few key rules a debt collector must follow if they’re contacting you to try to get you to pay a past-due debt:

They can only contact you between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. local time.

They can’t contact you at work if you ask them not to do so.

They can’t harass or threaten you, or tell your friends and family about your debt.

They can’t contact you if you’ve asked them in writing to stop.

These basic rules aren’t going anywhere. But they are getting an upgrade to more explicitly define the methods of communication that can be used.

These rules were first created in the 1970s and don’t account for modern communication like texting and email. Many debt collectors may have avoided these methods to avoid potential accusations of harassment. But the CFPB database of consumer complaints contains claims about debt collectors misusing email and text messaging to reach debtors.

Without explicitly defining how debt collectors can contact you via these methods, it’s difficult to know who’s following the rules—and who might be harassing you.

The update to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act is lengthy, but here are the most notable changes.

Phone Calls

The new rule specifies that third-party debt collectors can call you once daily, but if they actually speak to you, they cannot call again for at least seven days. In addition, you can ask them to stop calling you and they must comply. Currently, there’s no limit on how often a debt collector can call you, and you can only request they stop calling you by sending a letter.

Text Messages and Emails

A third-party debt collector is permitted to send you electronic messages including texts and emails. Each of these messages must include instructions for a consumer to opt out of receiving those types of messages. Messages must be sent at a reasonable time similar to the 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. limitation for phone calls.

Emails Sent to a Work Address

In most cases, debt collectors are prohibited from sending messages to an email address they know is used for business.

Social Media Messages

A debt collector can send you private messages, but not post anything that your followers, friends or the public could view. Again, there must be an opt-out instruction attached to each message.

The rules apply to each individual debt you have in collections with a third party. If you’re being contacted by a bank, credit card company or other lender directly—often referred to as an original creditor—these rules don’t apply to them.

First Debt Collection Update Since 1977 is a Major Catch-Up

When the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act was passed in 1977, Jimmy Carter was president, a gallon of gas cost 62 cents, and the hottest video game console was made by Atari. Many people didn’t even have answering machines, let alone cell phones and social media apps.

“The world of 1977 was very different from the way it is now,” says Bruce McClary, senior vice president of communications at the National Foundation for Credit Counseling. Modern communication methods like texting and social media are a gray area for debt collectors, McClary says, since these platforms weren’t explicitly addressed in the law. The update modernizes the rules for third-party debt collectors and gives consumers some control over which communication methods are used to reach them.

“Clarification is a good thing,” says Jeremy Heck, an attorney at Luftman Heck & Associates in Columbus, Ohio. “If debt collectors are clear on what the rules are, it’s good for both sides.”

He says the current rule broadly states that debt collectors can’t be deceptive or harassing, but the rule update will make it even more clear what collection tactics fall into these categories.

What The New Rules Mean for Your Consumer Rights

The new rule will allow you to pick and choose how a third-party debt collector contacts you. But making those choices could cause some headaches along the way.

The new rules require debt collectors to provide an opt-out for each method of communication.

For example, if you get a Facebook message from a third-party debt collector, it will include instructions for stopping the debt collector from using that contact method again. The debt collector must comply immediately.

Meanwhile, if you don’t mind a debt collector text messaging you, you can continue to receive those texts; each time you receive a message by text, you’ll see an opt-out choice in case you change your mind.

If a debt collector doesn’t follow the parameters you’ve set or otherwise harasses you, you should notify the CFPB, the Federal Trade Commission, and your state’s attorney general’s office. The CFPB and the FTC handle federal investigations of suspected wrongdoing, while the attorney general for your state focuses on state laws that may have been broken.

This new layer of specificity can be helpful to borrowers. Under the current rule, you can request by mail that a debt collector stop contacting you, but it cuts off all communication completely. That puts you out of the loop if the status of your debt changes—namely, if the collections agency files a lawsuit against you for nonpayment.

“A lot of times, [people] don’t want to avoid paying their debt completely,” Heck says. A selective opt-out feature lets you get information in ways that you prefer, without having to worry about being bothered via the ways you don’t want to be contacted.

But it’s not a perfect solution. Consumer advocates have raised concerns with the opt-out nature of the new communications rules, saying it should be an opt-in feature.

“The CFPB has paved the way for debt collectors to send unlimited amounts of social media messages, texts and emails,” says Rachel Gittleman, financial services and membership outreach manager at the Consumer Federation of America. “And although it does require an opt-out option in every message, it authorizes collectors to send these messages without consumer consent.”

Those messages are permitted for every debt you have in collections. That means a debt collector who you’ve already asked not to contact you via one communication method could continue to contact you that way to try to collect a different debt they also manage. You’ll also have to repeat the opt-out process if your debt in collections gets sold to another debt collector.

“A lot of people who are dealing with debt collectors have multiple debt collection accounts,” McClary says. “So it can be a pretty stressful and arduous process to have to manage the communication.”

However you choose to communicate, McClary says to remember to leave at least one avenue open—even if you opt-out of calls and messages and limit debt collectors to postal mail—so you can stay abreast of what actions a collector may be taking.

Beware of Scammers as Rules Change

A big rule change like this one is ripe for scammers who want to take advantage of unsuspecting consumers. So regardless of whether you have debt in collections right now or not, beware of messages you receive from people claiming to be debt collectors.

You may receive electronic messages from debt collectors between now and November. But once Nov. 30 arrives, any message you receive that doesn’t have an opt-out feature has broken the rules.

And if you suspect, either now or later, that a message from a debt collector was actually sent by a scammer, you should use the methods listed above to report the activity.

“Scammers are going to start trying to reach people posing as debt collectors, with the hope that these people are not going to take the extra steps necessary to verify the legitimacy of the communication and part with their money before they realize they’re sending it to the wrong person,” McClary says.

A debt collector must tell you the amount of a debt and to whom it’s owed. If they aren’t up front about this, you can request they send you that information before you respond in any way. Keeping an eye on your credit report can help you keep track of any past-due accounts that are in collections.

In addition, there may be consumer protections where you live that go above and beyond what the federal government specifies. For instance, your state may include original creditors in its debt collection restrictions, or have other restrictions that can help you sort fact from fiction if you’re approached about a debt.

Some states have tried to fill that gap to include original creditors, Heck says. He noted California’s Rosenthal Act as an example of a state that has extended consumer protection rules to include original creditors.

Owing a debt that has gone to collections is far from a fun experience for anyone. But becoming more familiar with the rules around debt collection and the upcoming changes to those rules, you can better prepare yourself to handle those interactions.

