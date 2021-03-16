Debt Collectors Can Garnish Your Stimulus Checks, but Lawmakers Are Fighting That Rule

While it doesn’t influence our opinions of products, we may receive compensation from partners whose offers appear here. We’re on your side, always. See our full advertiser disclosure

The path to signing the new $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill into law wasn't a particularly lengthy one. In January, President Joe Biden revealed the details of his relief proposal, and while the final version differs slightly from his initial one, at the end of the day, it took less than two months to get that package signed into law last week.

Even better, stimulus payments have already started to hit Americans' bank accounts, while paper checks in the mail should be on their way shortly. That means millions will soon have an extra $1,400 to cover their expenses.

But not everyone who's entitled to a stimulus check will get to keep that money. The reason? Private (non-government) creditors have the right to garnish stimulus checks for recipients who are behind on outstanding debts. Some lawmakers, however, are working to change that.

How wage garnishment works

Wage garnishment isn't a new concept. Generally, if someone owes a creditor money but doesn't pay, that creditor can go after that person for the sum it's owed. If a judgment is entered against the debtor, that person may then be subject to wage garnishment, where a portion of their earnings is held back and paid to the creditor who's owed money.

Right now, a lot of people who owe money to creditors aren't bringing in a wage, what with unemployment levels being high. But creditors may still be entitled to other forms of income, like stimulus checks. As a result, some recipients are in danger of losing those funds if creditors opt to pursue them.

Lawmakers, however, are eager to prevent that from happening. In fact, Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, has plans to introduce a rule that would protect stimulus payments from garnishment as early as this week. Furthermore, a number of advocacy groups, including the National Consumer Law Center and American Bankers Association, are pushing lawmakers to fix the problem before it gets out of hand.

The purpose of this new round of stimulus payments is to provide relief and put money in the hands of people who are struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic. If that money is taken away, those impacted will only end up further in the hole.

It's also worth noting that the last round of stimulus payments that went out was protected from garnishment. But because of the way the new relief bill was passed into law, lawmakers couldn't include provisions protecting stimulus funds from garnishments ahead of time. They're now hoping for a quick fix to a very pressing problem.

Of course, some stimulus recipients whose payments are subject to garnishment can get around the issue by cashing their checks outside of a bank -- such as by using a check-cashing service. But these services charge hefty fees, and for people who need their stimulus money to get by, that can be brutal. This option also doesn't help those people who are signed up to receive their stimulus funds via direct deposit, because once a bank gets a notice to freeze an account and divert stimulus funds to a creditor, it has no choice but to comply.

