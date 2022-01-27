Debt collector Intrum's Q4 profit jumps

STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Intrum INTRUM.ST reported on Thursday a 70% year-on-year jump in fourth-quarter operating profit and said it expected performance at its Portfolio Investments division in line with pre-pandemic averages in 2022.

Europe's biggest debt collector said operating profit was 2.04 billion Swedish crowns ($218.6 million). Portfolio investments jumped 111% to 2.68 billion crowns.

($1 = 9.3340 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm)

