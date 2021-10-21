Debt collector Intrum's Q3 profit slides

Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Intrum, Europe's biggest debt collector, reported on Thursday a decline in third-quarter operating profit and said its business environment was gradually improving.

Operating profit was 1.34 billion Swedish crowns ($155.91 million) against a year-earlier 1.69 billion.

($1 = 8.5949 Swedish crowns)

