Debt collector Intrum's Q3 profit slides

STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Intrum INTRUM.ST, Europe's biggest debt collector, reported on Thursday a decline in third-quarter operating profit and said its business environment was gradually improving.

Operating profit was 1.34 billion Swedish crowns ($155.91 million) against a year-earlier 1.69 billion.

($1 = 8.5949 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Johan Ahlander)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.