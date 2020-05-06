Debt collector Intrum's profits fall as COVID-19 takes its toll

Sees less income in 2020 from acquired debt portfolios

Lockdowns, partial legal system closures weigh in Q1

Late payment management services' core sales dive in S. Europe

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, May 6 (Reuters) - Intrum INTRUM.ST, Europe's biggest debt collector, reported on Wednesday a big drop in first-quarter profit, hit by a writedown in the value of debt portfolios and shrinking credit management margins due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Swedish group's operating profit tumbled to 459 million crowns ($46.8 million) from 1.35 billion crowns a year earlier, as its Portfolio Investments division wrote down the value of its portfolios by 636 million and saw profit contributions from joint ventures in Italy drop.

The division buys portfolios of overdue debts and then collects them. Intrum said the revaluation reflected expectations of lower collections on debt portfolios in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19.

Intrum's credit management operations in France, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain saw core sales growth slow and margins shrink in March as government efforts to stem the pandemic forced many people to stay at home and legal systems to partially close.

"This negatively impacts both our revenues and profitability, although we expect to see increased opportunities to recover this loss of revenue when the situation normalises," it said about the unit that manages credits in Italy, Spain and Greece and that saw sales dive 35% before acquisitions.

In most of the 24 markets where Intrum has credit management operations, however, performance was stable in the first quarter and so far in the second quarter, it said.

($1 = 9.8076 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom and Mark Potter)

