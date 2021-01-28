Debt collector Intrum's adjusted operating profit falls in Q4

Raises dividend

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Intrum INTRUM.ST, Europe's biggest debt collector, reported on Thursday a drop in adjusted fourth-quarter operating profits and said it saw demand growing again when pandemic effects wane.

The Swedish group said its board proposed a dividend of 12 crowns per share for 2020, up from 11 crowns for 2019.

Operating profit excluding items affecting comparability - such as portfolio revaluations, acquisitions and items related to joint ventures - fell 12% from a year earlier to 1.61 billion Swedish crowns ($192.2 million) on a 6% drop in adjusted sales.

"We remain optimistic as regards the medium-term outlook for Intrum," Anders Engdahl, new Chief Executive since October, said in a statement.

"In the short term we see continued heightened uncertainty but as pandemic effects recede, we expect both normalisation and increased demand for our services and supply of portfolios at attractive returns to support the outlook," he said.

The Swedish group said separately it had appointed Michael Ladurner Chief Financial Officer after he had been acting CFO since October.

($1 = 8.3758 Swedish crowns)

