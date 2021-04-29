Debt collector Intrum upbeat on 2021 after Q1 profit jumps

Q1 adjusted operating profit up 40% y/y at 1.53 bln SEK

Says seeing positive momentum across all segments

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Intrum INTRUM.ST, Europe's biggest debt collector, forecast strong growth momentum for the remainder of 2021 after reporting a near three-fold jump in first-quarter operating profit on Thursday.

Anders Engdahl, chief executive officer since October, said that although the COVID-19 pandemic still caused uncertainty, there were "clear signs of recovery, particularly in terms of economic sentiment, causing us to become more confident regarding both operational and financial results as we approach the summer".

"Strong momentum for the remainder of 2021 supports our long term sustainable organic growth ambition," he said.

Portfolio investments totalled 1.74 billion crowns in the quarter, against 1.67 billion a year earlier. The Portfolio Investments division is Intrum's biggest by revenue.

"We see positive momentum across all our segments. In Portfolio Investments we experience strong collection performance as well as accelerating capital deployment at mid-teen return levels, supporting double digit growth," Engdahl said.

Operating profit at the Swedish company roughly tripled from a year earlier to 1.53 billion Swedish crowns ($183.69 million) from 459 million.

Excluding items, such as portfolio revaluations, acquisitions and items related to joint ventures, operating profit rose 40% to 1.10 billion crowns. Adjusted sales rose 6%.

($1 = 8.3291 Swedish crowns)

