Debt collector Intrum unable to tap bond market, CEO says

By Greta Rosen Fondahn and Marie Mannes

STOCKHOLM, March 25 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest debt collector Intrum INTRUM.ST, which this month appointed advisers to help improve its finances, will not be able to access the bond market on attractive terms anytime soon, the Swedish company's CEO said on Monday.

Shares in Intrum have more than halved since the start of the year, as investor woes have mounted around the company's own 60 billion Swedish crowns ($5.7 billion) debt.

The Swedish company is not the only European debt collector that has struggled with the pandemic, an energy crisis and two-decade-high interest rates failing to unleash a new wave of loan defaults.

Rating agency S&P last week cut the Swedish manager of bad loans' credit rating, after downgrading it in February, and said the appointment of advisors implied an increased likelihood of a distressed debt restructuring.

The company held a market update on Monday in an attempt to alleviate concerns over its financial situation, after media reports of bondholders engaging advisors themselves over the situation.

While Intrum has enough liquidity to cover some 93% of its maturities for 2024 and 2025, it will not let debt repayments exhaust its cash during that period, CEO Andres Rubio told the stakeholders in the call.

"I would be running my liquidity down to zero, no company wants to run its liquidity down zero," Rubio said.

To bolster its highly leveraged balance sheet, while interest rates remain elevated, Intrum said in January it would sell a large portion of its investment portfolio to affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management.

This prompted rating agencies to cut Intrum's credit rating, with S&P stating in early February it believed the Cerberus transaction would weaken Intrum's leverage by depressing its EBITDA generation.

Intrum's shares rose 9% by 1525 GMT on Monday.

