Debt collector Intrum swings to operating profit in Q4

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Intrum INTRUM.ST, Europe's biggest debt collector, reported on Thursday a swing to a fourth-quarter operating profit and proposed a raised dividend.

Operating profit at the Swedish group was 1.20 billion crowns ($143.4 million) against a year-earlier loss of 2.14 billion.

Intrum said its board proposed a dividend of 12 crowns per share for 2020, up from 11 crowns for 2019.

($1 = 8.3689 Swedish crowns)

