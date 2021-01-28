Debt collector Intrum swings to operating profit in Q4

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published

Intrum, Europe's biggest debt collector, reported on Thursday a swing to a fourth-quarter operating profit and proposed a raised dividend.

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Intrum INTRUM.ST, Europe's biggest debt collector, reported on Thursday a swing to a fourth-quarter operating profit and proposed a raised dividend.

Operating profit at the Swedish group was 1.20 billion crowns ($143.4 million) against a year-earlier loss of 2.14 billion.

Intrum said its board proposed a dividend of 12 crowns per share for 2020, up from 11 crowns for 2019.

($1 = 8.3689 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More