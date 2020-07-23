Debt collector Intrum reports small Q2 profit drop

Intrum reported preliminary results on July 10

Says southern European economies reopened unexpectedly fast

Adds quote

STOCKHOLM, July 23 (Reuters) - Intrum INTRUM.ST, Europe's biggest debt collector, on Thursday reported a core profit for the second quarter that matched a preliminary reading helped by cost control and the gradual reopening of economies.

Adjusted operating profit shrank to 1.35 billion Swedish crowns ($145 million) from a year-earlier 1.48 billion.

The group had on July 10 said quarterly profits would be substantially above its previous outlook as its markets had bounced back faster than expected from the pandemic hit.

"In southern Europe in particular, the reopening of societies progressed at a faster rate than we expected at the beginning of May, when we published our first quarter results," said Chief Executive Mikael Ericson.

"Meanwhile, collections in our Portfolio Investments segment during the second quarter performed stronger than our forecast, in addition to which, we have maintained a tight control of costs."

Intrum said it would announce revised financial targets and share information on new efficiency measures in the fourth quarter.

($1 = 8.8644 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

