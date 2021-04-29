Debt collector Intrum Q1 operating profit jumps

Intrum, Europe's biggest debt collector, reported on Thursday a jump in first-quarter operating profit and said it saw strong momentum for the remainder of 2021.

Operating profit at the Swedish group was 1.53 billion Swedish crowns ($183.69 million) against a year-earlier 459 million.

($1 = 8.3291 Swedish crowns)

