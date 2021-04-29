Debt collector Intrum Q1 operating profit jumps

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Intrum INTRUM.ST, Europe's biggest debt collector, reported on Thursday a jump in first-quarter operating profit and said it saw strong momentum for the remainder of 2021.

Operating profit at the Swedish group was 1.53 billion Swedish crowns ($183.69 million) against a year-earlier 459 million.

($1 = 8.3291 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.