Debt collector Intrum posts lower profit, says business environment improving

STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Intrum INTRUM.ST, Europe's biggest debt collector, reported on Thursday a decline in third-quarter operating profit and said its business environment kept gradually improving.

Operating profit came in at 1.34 billion Swedish crowns ($155.91 million) against 1.69 billion in the year-earlier quarter, which was unusually strong on the back of a rebound from early stages of the pandemic.

Portfolio investments totalled 907 million crowns in the quarter, against 748 million crowns a year earlier. The Portfolio Investments division is Intrum's biggest by revenue.

"Overall European economic sentiment remained favourable throughout the quarter, with our customers and clients continuing to have a positive view of the near-term future, supported by improving consumption and a strong economic growth outlook," the Swedish company said in a statement.

"We continue to see an increasing demand for our services driven by economic recovery and growth expectations but also our financial services clients' need to proactively address their balance sheets."

Excluding items such as portfolio revaluations, acquisitions and items related to joint ventures, operating profit was 1.53 billion crowns, down from 1.69 billion crowns.

($1 = 8.5949 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Johan Ahlander and Subhranshu Sahu)

