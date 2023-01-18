Debt collector Intrum appoints Andres Rubio CEO

Adds detail

STOCKHOLM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Intrum INTRUM.ST, Europe's biggest debt collector, has appointed Andres Rubio its new chief executive officer, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rubio joined the Swedish group's board in 2019 and has been acting chief executive since the previous CEO left the company in August 2022.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto)

