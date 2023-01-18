Debt collector Intrum appoints Andres Rubio CEO

January 18, 2023 — 02:47 am EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Intrum INTRUM.ST, Europe's biggest debt collector, has appointed Andres Rubio its new chief executive officer, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rubio joined the Swedish group's board in 2019 and has been acting chief executive since the previous CEO left the company in August 2022.

