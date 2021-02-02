Debt Collection Firm CIS Now Accepts Bitcoin for B2B Repayments

Corporate Intelligence Services (CIS) is now accepting bitcoin as an additional form of payment in its commercial debt collections division.

The U.S.-based investigative and collections firm announced Tuesday it has established a company digital wallet enabling it to begin accepting bitcoin for business repayments.

CIS, which has offices in Concord, N.H., and Atlanta, said it introduced the bitcoin options because it wants to use cutting-edge technologies to offer its “clientele” a better service.

“Bitcoin has become more and more accepted as a form of payment [and] has several advantages over checks and credit cards,” said Roger Barter, the co-owner of CIS.

“Transactions are instantly verifiable and are peer-to-peer without a third-party facilitator. [Peer-to-peer] transactions have significantly lower transaction fees,” he said.

