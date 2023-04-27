News & Insights

Debt Ceiling Impasse (What Could Go Wrong?)

April 27, 2023 — 03:39 pm EDT

As if other concerns were insufficient, investors also worry about a debt ceiling fight looming in Washington. So, this weekend's video is about the Debt Ceiling Impasse (What Could Go Wrong?)

3EDGE’s Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts and CEO/CIO Steve Cucchiaro discuss:

• What is the government debt ceiling and how does it work?
• What might it mean if Congress doesn’t agree to raise the ceiling in the next few months?
• How should investors think about positioning their portfolios at this point?

