Debit card users can sue American Express as a class over fees, judge rules

Jan 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday said debit card users in nearly a dozen states may pursue class-action claims accusing American Express AXP.N of driving up merchants’ fees on transactions and causing consumers to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in overcharges.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn certified class of debit card users that includes consumers in Illinois, Ohio, North Carolina and other states and the District of Columbia.

Garaufis denied class action status for credit card users, however. The judge found credit card reward programs and other variables introduced too many differences among the potential class members.

The 59-page ruling was the latest development in long-running litigation over rules that can bar merchants from encouraging, or “steering,” consumers to use certain cards for purchases over others.

An expert for the plaintiffs in March 2023 estimated the overcharge damages for the then-proposed debit-card class at more than $319 million.

An American Express spokesperson on Tuesday declined to comment.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Todd Seaver said they were “grateful for the court's thorough decision."

The ruling from Garaufis did not address the merits of the plaintiffs claims, which could still be thrown out.

The plaintiffs use Visa or Mastercard cards, but not American Express. Their lawsuit challenged alleged restraints that American Express imposes on merchants that accept Amex cards.

The consumers contend that those restrictions caused them to pay higher prices at retailers such as Ikea, Target, CVS and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Attorneys for American Express had challenged the reliability of the plaintiffs’ expert and questioned whether the named plaintiffs adequately represented the interests of the proposed classes.

Garaufis said the company's objections were not enough to undermine the debit card holders' arguments for class certification.

The case is Oliver et al v. American Express, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 1:19-cv-00566-NGG-SJB.

