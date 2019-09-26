Debenhams CFO Rachel Osborne to step down

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Debenhams said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Rachel Osborne was leaving the troubled British department store chain after being in the role for slightly over a year and that group finance director Mike Hazell would replace her.

Hazell has been with Debenhams for nearly a decade and had previously held finance roles at Sky and U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc PFE.N, Debenhams said.

Osborne, who took over as CFO in August last year, is leaving Debenhams at a time when it is being restructured under company voluntary arrangement (CVA) after its lenders took control in an effort to keep stores open.

Following a handover period, Osborne will be stepping down from the board and leaving Debenhams to take an external role, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6749 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.